Career | Veera and Oona Kauppi talk about their everyday life in Sweden: “There’s no need to do any more daytime fun”

Veera Kauppi, the star striker of the Finnish women’s floorball team, suffered from injuries last year. He hopes for better from the World Championship year that has started.

“New year, new Veera” means new year, new Veera in Finnish. It’s a theme that a floorball player Veera Kauppi25, has set his sights on the World Championship year 2023.

Veera Kauppi, who represents the reigning Swedish champion club Thorengruppen IBK from Uumja, suffered several injuries last year. Right in January 2022, Kauppi broke his wrist, and in the fall he hurt his knee in the Swedish Cup game against Falun.

“I stepped on the stage, pulled my ankle braces and twisted my knee at the same time. The knee pain felt pretty bad,” Kauppi told Lempäälä on Saturday.

In December, he had to seriously worry about the result of the knee MRI.

“It was pretty wild waiting to see what happened there.”

The result was a relief: nothing serious.

On Saturday Kauppi played in the Champions cup tournament of the best club teams in floorball in Lempäälä only in the third round against the Swiss club Kloten-Dietlikon Jets. Thorengruppen won the match 8–2.

“In Sunday’s final, it was intended to play more, but that is decided by the coaching staff. The knee felt good.”

Innebandymagazinet has chosen Veera Kaup as the best women’s floorball player three times, most recently in the World Cup year 2021.

Sister I’m at Kaup, 25, last year went better. It makes Kauppe laugh, because of the twins originally from Tampere, Oona in particular has suffered more injuries than Veera.

“You are now healthier than me,” Veera Kauppi told Oona.

“True, that hasn’t happened in 24 years. I keep knocking on wood. Usually, if something happens, it always happens to me”, Oona Kauppi admitted.

Kaupit could not give an explanation for the situation. Veera Kauppi joked that “Oona eats more porridge in the morning”.

Veera Kauppi faced Sereina Zwissler on Saturday.

I’m at Kaup the game also went excellently in Lempäälä: he scored a hat-trick against the Swiss, i.e. three goals.

Last year, Oona Kauppi got a lot of responsibility in the Swedish club, stayed healthy and felt that she was developing.

“It is important to have intact training weeks. I myself have had those mentally tough phases when I’m just trying to get myself together for the games, so now I can enjoy this situation.”

Oona Kauppi has started the current floorball season effectively in the Swedish women’s league. He is second in the points market: in 15 matches, 24 goals have been scored and 15 assists have led to goals.

Above is only the star of the Swedish national team who leads the point exchange by far Emelie Wibron (28+24=52 power points).

Veera Kauppi is 8th in the points market. She has scored 18 goals and assisted 14 in 12 matches.

Thorengruppen has performed strongly in the early season. The team leads the women’s SSL without losses. The goal difference is 142–41.

HS told in summer, that this season Thorengruppen will pay the same amount of salary to its club’s floorball representative teams, i.e. men and women. In practice, the men’s budget was slightly cut and the women’s fattened up.

The change has had a concrete effect on the daily life of the Shops. At the moment, they are just running their own company and doing some studies.

“There’s no need to do another day duun anymore,” summed up Veera Kauppi.

Although not all the players on the team are full professionals, according to Oona Kaup, it can be seen that all players are paid some kind of compensation.

“With small steps, more and more people can shift their focus to training and playing more. It’s great to see.”

The stores have a two-year contract with Thorengruppen.

A documentary series about them was published in Sweden last year Vinna hela skite. According to the shops, they have received good feedback about it. They themselves do not yet know if the documentary series will be shown in Finland.

On Saturday, Oona Kauppi fought against Seraphine Geiser.

Shops in addition, Thorengruppen is represented by Finnish women’s national team players My Kippilä26.

Kippilä played only one advantage in Saturday’s match, but still registered one assist during that time – Oona Kaup’s goal.

“I’ve never done so much in such little playing time, and I probably haven’t played so little either. It was new, but very nice”, commented Kippilä.

He added that playing in the Champions Cup organized in Finland with the Swedish club team is a big deal for him.

Kippilä injured the anterior cruciate ligament of her knee with the Finnish women’s national team at the EFT event in Uppsala at the end of October. Since then, the knee has been rehabilitated.

Kippilä returned to sports training a month ago, initially wearing a vest. It meant that he was not allowed to make contact with others at first. Now, for about a week, Kippilä has been able to train normally.

Kippilä’s performances in Thorengruppen this season have been two goals and 11 assists in 7 matches. His contract with the club still covers next season.

Finns also play in Thorengruppen Tuulia Aho. Started the season with the club Mia Vallenius moved for the rest of the season on a loan deal to league jumbo Sirius.

Veera Kaupilla I have one wish for this year.

“Hopefully this year 2023 will be mine, that is, that I would be able to be on the field a little more and train intact.”

It is also needed by the Finnish women’s floorball team, which will fight for the world championship in Singapore in December.

Veera and Oona Kauppi and My Kippilä have been named to the women’s national team for the World Cup qualifying tournament to be played in Kocen, Latvia at the turn of January-February, as well as Kloten-Dietlikon representing the Jets Sarah Bishop.

In the Champions Cup women’s final, Thorengruppen of Kauppien and Kippilä will face Turku Palloseura, who won the Czech FBC Ostrava on Saturday with 4–2 goals.

The Tampere Classic advanced to the men’s final by beating Switzerland’s Grasshopper Club Zürich 8–3.