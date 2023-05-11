Today the RedBird number one will leave Milan, but he is expected at San Siro for the second round. No meetings with Zhang are currently scheduled, nor have there been in the last few hours

He will return to San Siro, even if after yesterday’s collapse the talismanic effect is at least faded. Gerry Cardinale, however, is not used to evaluating individual moments. His reflections are of a general nature, the Rossoneri world in which he moves is a macro-world. The one that governs the increase in revenues, the construction of a new stadium, the improvement of the budget parameters. Not the fallout from a single game. In fact, it is no coincidence that a few hours after the first round against Inter, RedBird’s number one said: “I want to win more than anything else, but from a commercial point of view I will not lose sight of the fact that we must also qualify for next year’s Champions League”. See also Mou sigh of relief: Zaniolo and Dybala will be there with Milan

No meeting — Barring last-minute commitments, Cardinale will also return to San Siro for the return match, when he will be hosted in the grandstand set up by the Nerazzurri club. In recent times there has been a lot of talk about a possible chat with Zhang, which however does not seem to be on the agenda. The two did not speak during the first leg match and no meetings are foreseen in view of the second round. Gerry will leave for the USA today – as (almost) always top secret as the agenda, but it is inevitable to think that he has not moved in some way on the stadium front – thinking back to the bad show offered by his Milan in the first half. He had spent a few minutes with Pioli and with the team before the match, just enough time to wish him good luck and make the ownership feel personally in such a prestigious context. See also The possible starting eleven of the Croatian team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Modric will lead the runner-up

Support — All on the day when the news arrived, anticipated by our newspaper, of the highly anticipated white smoke on Leao’s renewal. A work carried out with patience by Maldini and Massara over the months and which, especially in the last period, has seen the significant intervention of the CEO. Furlani, who obviously moved with the Cardinal’s full support. Also in terms of spending to keep the Portuguese at Milanello with a contract for another five years and a net salary of 7 million a year (plus 2 in severance pay). His has become the top salary within the player base which is part of the club’s assessment of sustainability for each individual operation, and at the same time of the impact on the overall cost of the squad. In this sense, the investment in Leao was considered sustainable and feasible.

