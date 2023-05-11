Thursday, May 11, 2023, 1:15 p.m.



In the current era when parcels are the order of the day, with orders and shipments at all hours, a video has surprised and alarmed social networks about what happened to a package that had to reach its destination. A person has recorded a Post Office delivery man who, in the back of his van, where all the merchandise was located, was rummaging through one of the packages until he decided to open it and remove its contents.

The sequence does not end there, but after opening it and observing what was inside, the worker chose to tear off the label with the identification data and take the contents of the package to the passenger seat. The performance of the Post Office delivery man has been recorded from a window, in broad daylight, and the video has spread like wildfire, where several users have already shared it on their Twitter profile, such as @wallstwolverine.

Many of them have suspected that it could be an alleged robbery due to the strangeness of their actions, since it is not allowed to open the courier or parcels of the clients. However, there were also those who opted for another hypothesis, that it was precisely the delivery man who had to receive the package. Faced with this situation, the Correos parcel company began an investigation, as they clarified to Cadena SER: “An investigation has been initiated, as always when this type of action is known.”

Shortly after, the company made the decision to fire the worker, as they explained to laSexta: “The person has been identified and the corresponding legal and disciplinary measures have been taken, consisting of the dismissal of the worker”, although for the moment no action has been taken. provided more details of what happened or information about where or when the sequence was recorded.