RedBird’s number one: “The Rossoneri are one of the best global brands in European football and an underrated resource”

A “hidden gem”. Definition that follows a few months “sleeping giant”. When Gerry Cardinale talks about Milan, he acknowledges that there is no shortage of imagination. Both from an entrepreneurial and managerial point of view, with its multiple ways of governing and expanding the club’s visibility and revenues, and in terms of terminology.

Options — The number one of RedBird used the metaphor of the gem in an interview with Sporty, a sports business magazine, speaking on the financial aspects of European football. An inspiration that also comes from the presence of the Devil among the top 15 most valuable football clubs in the world. “European football is the best live event intellectual property on the planet. I think Milan are one of the best investment options I’ve ever seen – they are one of the best global brands in European football and an undervalued asset. It’s a hidden gem.” See also Why was the match between Brighton and Manchester City this Sunday postponed?

Cash Flows — Then he continues: “I look for the opportunity with which my capital can solve problems, and this was very clear to me, both with Milan at a micro level and with Serie A at a macro level. Cash flow won’t just magically appear though, something needs to be done. But if you truly believe in the quality of this intellectual property and the must-have nature of this content locally, nationally and globally, then there is absolutely no doubt that sooner or later they are generating cash flows.”

May 3, 2023 (change May 3, 2023 | 8:32 pm)

