by VALERIO BARRETTA

That deceptive background

Everyone in the paddock had taken paper, pen and above all a camera when the crane lifted Sergio's Red Bull in Monte-Carlo Perez which had just ended up against the wall at Sainte Devote in qualifying. This would have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to peek at the floor of the RB19, home to the secrets of the champions of everything.

Cardile's words

Ferrari was definitely there to take notes, but the technical director Enrico Cardile explained why the Scuderia did not adopt the rivals' fund: “Part of our job is to analyze competitors' cars. So that was one more photo in our database. Even though our cars are different, it was interesting to analyze the Red Bull background because they do many things different from the competition. But to take advantage of a photo, you have to look at it with the right eyes. You have to detach yourself from your car and see the big picture“, these are his words ad Auto Motor und Sport.

“A 'one to one' copy (therefore, “limiting oneself” to passively copying one's rivals, ed.) It has never worked, and certainly not with these cars, where millimeters can make a big difference. However, it is possible to try to understand what they are trying to achieve with these shapes and draw inspiration from them“, concluded the engineer from Arezzo, reiterating the concept according to which a car is an orchestra on the track, in which the single element has value only if inserted in a harmonious context.

The revolution of 2024

The technical director himself stated how the 2024 car (which will be presented to fans on February 13) will represent a breaking point compared to the past. If in the last two years Ferrari has followed a very specific path, in mid-2023 it realized that this path would not allow it to overcome the most important limits and, therefore, catch up with Red Bull.