We missed the Christmas shooting invented by Artificial Intelligence. In the United States, the Bridgeton Police Department in New Jersey had to ask the public to ignore a potentially inflammatory story of a Christmas Day shooting that never actually happened.

“This 'article' is circulating on social media and has been brought to the attention of the Department,” cops wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “This is completely false. Nothing like this story happened on or around Christmas, or even in recent times, in the area described.”

The story in question was published Monday by a site called News Break, under the headline “Christmas Day tragedy strikes Bridgeton, New Jersey, amid growing gun violence in small towns.” The article describes in detail the killing of “a local resident” who was shot multiple times, also providing the exact location of the scene of the supposed crime. He also addresses the controversial topic of gun control.

Police note that the article is unsigned and that it includes a warning that artificial intelligence tools were used to write the piece and “may contain errors.” According to the Police, the story itself is a mistake.

“It appears that the AI ​​at this 'news site' writes novels, which it has no problem publishing for readers,” the Bridgeton cops added.

News Break did not respond to a request from the Daily News for comment on the allegations made by authorities in southern New Jersey. The company claims to have over 50 million users. NJ.com reported that it had been unable to locate the prosecutors who the apparently false article said were handling the case.

An increase in AI-generated stories has led to the rapid spread of misinformation. The NewsGuard website has so far monitored more than 600 publishers identified as purveyors of AI-based disinformation.

These media outlets operate in 15 languages ​​and have reportedly published hundreds of articles covering politics, entertainment, travel and technology by generating content with the use of bots. The number of websites sharing such information has reportedly increased by 1000% since May.

The New York Times announced Wednesday that it would sue OpenAi and Microsoft for copyright infringement, claiming that their programs consume millions of articles published by the respected newspaper and use them to “train automated chatbots, which now compete with the news as a source of reliable information. Neither OpenAi nor Microsoft immediately responded to a request for comment. The two technology companies have a partnership.