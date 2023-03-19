Lazaro Cardenas Batel confirmed that his resignation as coordinator of advisers to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was due to the offer of a position in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and denied that there was a break with the President.

Approached after he laid a wreath for his grandfather Lazaro Cardenas at the base of the Monument to the Revolution, commented that it was a coincidence that the decision was aired one day before the 85th Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation.

“It was a coincidence of life, there is no problem,” he asserted.

“I have already completed a cycle, I am very grateful to the President for his trust, I thank him for the opportunity to have collaborated with him, with his Government and last Tuesday I communicated it to the colleagues of the Security Cabinet with whom I have been working every day for four years,” he added.

When asked specifically about whether the Tabasco critics of his father had an influence, Engineer Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, when it was announced that he would participate in the Mexicolectivo movement and described it as a “political adversary”, gave his point of view on the matter, but insisted that there is a cordial relationship with AMLO.

“My trajectory is perfectly clear on which side it has always been, in defense of the best causes in the country, in defense of popular causes, in defense of democracy, in defense of a prosperous, fair, sovereign and independent Mexico. this has always been clear.

“Since long before the movement of 1988 and until today, he is going, as he has done all his life, he is going to continue expressing his opinions and it is very clear that he is not someone who is going to be considered an adversary, he is a positive voice that hopefully we will always hear in our country,” he said.

Contact with the head of the Executive, he said, will continue on good terms.

“(Relationship) Very good, trustworthy, we have always had the opportunity to speak and speak clearly. We are friends and colleagues for many years.since in 1988 he joined the democratic movement that my father then headed, we walked a long time together and there is a very good relationship,” he urged.

Would you go for the CDMX government?

He specified that he is separating from the Coordination of Presidency advisors due to the invitation to participate in the celac.

“A long time ago I was interested in Latin American issues, the integration of relations and dialogue between our countries and I thought that it was a good opportunity that had to be taken advantage of. We are going to work closely with the current president of Celac, seeking to strengthen the organization, we still have to give it a more solid institutional framework and that is precisely what we are going to work on,” he commented.

On whether he would seek the Head of Government of Mexico City, and that according to a survey by Grupo REFORMA he had up to 40 percent of the preferences, he said that at the moment he does not consider it.

“I have not considered it. I have dedicated these four years to working focused on my tasks in the Presidency and now I will be focused on this new commitment. I have not considered it,” he said.