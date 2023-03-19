Dubai Municipality participated in the world’s celebrations of the “International Recycling Day”, which falls on March 18 of each year, as it organized its field volunteer initiative in the field of city cleanliness and preserving the sustainability of the local environment, “An hour … with the cleaner”, as part of its efforts to promote social responsibility, And creating field volunteer opportunities for all segments of the local community in a sustainable manner in the field of general hygiene, preserving the aesthetic and civil appearance and protecting the local environment in Dubai, in addition to highlighting the importance of reducing waste production and benefiting from its reuse and recycling, in order to preserve natural resources for future generations.

The initiative witnessed the implementation of voluntary activities and activities in cooperation with the private sector, with the participation of more than 500 volunteers, representing 11 government and private agencies from various segments of society, as a reflection of Dubai’s leadership as a global city in planning and implementing environmental projects that meet the requirements of sustainability, according to the best international standards. The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al-Hajri, said that the municipality seeks to make recycling an important part of daily life in the emirate, by providing opportunities for volunteering and sustainable community work in the field of sustainable waste management, in addition to the vital role played by promoting a culture of recycling in preserving Natural resources and reducing the carbon footprint, by reusing materials instead of consuming new resources and materials, as well as encouraging companies to develop technologies to make recycling easier and more efficient, thus enhancing the urban and aesthetic appearance of the Emirate.

The sites where the activities were implemented included Umm Suqeim Beach, Al Mamzar Beach, Al Qudra Lakes, Al Ruwiya Reserve, and Al Qudra Street. 400 kilograms of it. These events enhanced the happiness of the category of cleaners and instilled the values ​​of social responsibility among the participants.