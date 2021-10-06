Tivùsat still chooses to be among the people. 18 stages between Puglia and Basilicata, for now: a roadshow that on weekends will affect the cities of Lecce, Gallipoli, Porto Cesareo, Brindisi, Monopoli, Bari, Taranto and Matera.

It started from Lecce, on 6 and 7 October next Brindisi (Piazza della Vittoria) will be affected and it will continue in various locations in Puglia and Basilicata where, waiting for passers-by, the curious, the public will be a personalized and technologically equipped to make you live an immersive experience in HD in the world of tivùsat.

The vehicle is in fact equipped with a “tivùsat deep experience” space set up with two mega touch TVs side by side, which will simultaneously broadcast programs in SD (standard definition) and HD (high definition) quality, to make the different quality of the projected images immediately visible. .

The goal is to inform about the advantages of tivùsat’s high definition compared to the standard definition of satellite and digital terrestrial. With tivùsat and its satellite TV you have total coverage throughout the country, a wide choice of channels (60 HD channels and 7 channels in 4K) to live the experience of viewing in HD / 4K and favor the natural conversion to new second generation digital TV.

Hostesses, dressed in branded clothes, will welcome the public and answer all questions and curiosities about the new transmission method and the advantages offered by the tivùsat platform. Customized Segways and present near the caravan, will allow to make the brand immediately recognizable.

But that’s not all. Within the tivùsat area, a program of entertainment activities with the Drink & Play formula will be presented.

Every day, at the aperitif time, there is a tasting of quality wines, which will be offered by sommeliers in an area outside the caravan, furnished with comfortable poufs and tables; a background of lounge music will entertain guests who will be able to enjoy the quality of the tivùsat platform with its 180 or more channels on the TV screens. Those who wish can then go to the shops in the area to equip themselves with tivùsat, receiving a further welcome surprise.

In short:

Tivùsat is the free Italian satellite platform which, in addition to replicating the generalist channels and the new national television channels, allows access to numerous other Italian and international channels and is able to satisfy the preferences and tastes of the whole family: entertainment, information , culture, sport, fiction, music and cinema.