The message of the Roman singer after the service of the Hyenas on the alleged harassment of Dayane Mello during the reality show “La Fazenda”

“Many men are afraid and want to dominate us, control us, defend us. As if we were their property. I don’t want to be defended, I want to be understood. I don’t want to be judged, I want to be heard “. Elodie. ❤️ #Hyenaspic.twitter.com/Rg3laI4pIX– The Hyenas (@redazioneiene) October 5, 2021

(A passage from Elodie’s monologue from Twitter)

Genoa – Ironic, spontaneous and smiling. Elodie surpasses her debut as a presenter with flying colors in the first episode of the new season of “Le Iene”, alongside Nicola Savino. In red clothes, on the stage of the historic Italia Uno program, the Roman singer launched to success by “Amici” and the author of countless successes tackles a theme that is unfortunately always current: gender violence.

Shortly after the broadcast of a service dedicated to case of alleged harassment suffered by Dayane Mello – the Brazilian model, well known in Italy – during the reality show “La Fazenda” by the singer Nego do Borel, Elodie addresses all women with a touching monologue that hits straight to the heart: “I want to speak only to my friends and say mine honestly because I don’t have to and don’t want to explain anything to anyone. We must never feel guilty. We must never protect men because men are not our children and when they make a mistake it is right that they pay ”.

“If that man really had sex with a woman who could not understand and want, he must pay. And Dayane has to be treated like a victim because she is. It pisses me off to see a girl who can’t say no, or who is ashamed to do so as if her body was no longer hers, as if it were too late to go back. I’m free to change my mind until the end ”, continues the Roman singer.

In his speech, speaking of her past as a cubist, Elodie underlines the clear difference between admiring a body and owning it: “When I was a cubist, my body was the color, the scenography of the place and I had a lot of fun. But it only took a look, or a gesture out of place to make me feel wrong. Many years have passed and not much has changed. It happens that they say to me ‘Elodie, but you do the dance half naked’. So? Bodies are beautiful, I like to be looked at, but between admiring a body and possessing it in the middle there is the consent and desire that are fundamental “.

Finally, the appeal to women to love, preserve and respect each other: “Every time we’ve taken the role that someone has chosen for us, we ended up acting as mothers to our companions. Maybe we spend our lives trying to save someone else. It has happened to me so many times, perhaps because I felt important, because that way I felt I had a value and a meaning in life. In reality, when you decide to give everything to another person, you cancel yourself, you annihilate yourself and you lose the beauty of dedicating time to yourself. So let’s not do it, we must never disappear ”, concluded Elodie, whose words have gained great acceptance on social networks.