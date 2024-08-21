The game is scheduled to arrive on PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch still without a specific release date, and will see us engaged in the search for our missing sister.

Presented with a trailer back in June, on the occasion of the demo’s release on Steam, Caravan SandWitch confirms its features and its particular atmosphere in this new video from the French studio, which shows new glimpses of the post-apocalyptic world inspired by Provence in which the events take place.

A new one trailer Of Sandwitch Caravan It arrived at the Future Games Show 2024, confirming the particular charm of this strange game by Studio Plane Toast with others gameplay glimpses and cutscenes .

A camper adventure

The main feature of this adventure, in addition to the particular fascinating setting but also threatening, is the fact that it takes place largely aboard a super-accessorized camper.

However, various stages of the game can also be tackled on foot, using special abilities and gadgets, with considerable freedom of exploration and action.

Behind all this there is also an environmentalist subtext, since the story explains how the disaster that hit the planet Cigalo is the result of the uncontrolled exploitation of resources and ever-increasing pollution, which has transformed the lush plains into arid deserts.

For this reason, encounters with the Reinetos, ancestral creatures that guard the wisdom of the past, as well as other bizarre and mysterious characters such as abandoned guardian robots, the last survivors of the human species and the mysterious SandWitch herself, are fundamental to the continuation of the adventure.

According to the developers, Caravan SandWitch is an adventure that can be faced by everyone, giving space to exploration and gameplay but also to a certain narrative, especially in the numerous encounters with NPCs and more.