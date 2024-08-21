At the Future Games Show it was presented a gameplay trailer for Akimbotthe interesting action game vaguely inspired by Ratchet & Clank, developed by Evil Raptor and coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S very soon: it will be available starting from August 29.
The android that we will be able to control in Akimbot is equipped with special abilities and a large arsenalcapable of giving life to highly spectacular clashes with many different enemies, within sequences that promise a high degree of dynamism and frenzy.
Set in a futuristic world dominated by machines, the outlaw android Exe manages to escape from the prison where he was locked up and, together with his unexpected companion Dataset, embarks on an epic adventure.
An exhilarating spectacle
A few weeks ago we tried the demo of Akimbot but we weren’t crazy about it: we hope that the sequences included in that version weren’t the best that Evil Raptor’s title is able to offer, but as mentioned we will find out the truth soon.
Akimbot’s campaign promises numerous and varied scenarios, alien planets with peculiar characteristics and dangers that will make our journey very complicated, as we try to stop the former mad scientist Malware, determined to implement a diabolical plan.
In a riot of gigantic explosions, exciting firefights and breathtaking acrobatics, in the game we will be able to test our skills and manage the protagonist’s progress so as to provide him with a different build depending on our tastes and needs.
#Akimbot #gameplay #shown #trailer #Future #Games #Show
Leave a Reply