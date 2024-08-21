At the Future Games Show it was presented a gameplay trailer for Akimbotthe interesting action game vaguely inspired by Ratchet & Clank, developed by Evil Raptor and coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S very soon: it will be available starting from August 29.

The android that we will be able to control in Akimbot is equipped with special abilities and a large arsenalcapable of giving life to highly spectacular clashes with many different enemies, within sequences that promise a high degree of dynamism and frenzy.

Set in a futuristic world dominated by machines, the outlaw android Exe manages to escape from the prison where he was locked up and, together with his unexpected companion Dataset, embarks on an epic adventure.