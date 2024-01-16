Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called US President Joe Biden's son Hunter a coward for leaving Congress when he was questioned. The congresswoman stated this on the TV channel Fox News January 16.

“What a coward… He (Hunter Biden – Ed) looked like a child throwing a tantrum when he finally got caught and got into trouble,” she said.

The fact that Hunter resigned from Congress is significant, Greene said. Gazeta.Ru.

On December 7, Hunter Biden was charged with nine counts of tax evasion from 2016 to 2020. It is noted that he spent “this money on drugs, escort services and girls, luxury hotels and rental properties, exclusive cars, clothing and other personal items – in short, on everything except paying his taxes.”

On January 10, at a meeting of the House of Representatives committee, the question of holding Hunter accountable for contempt of Congress was raised. Then South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace criticized his behavior, and Biden stormed out of the chamber.

At the same time, Greene called Hunter Biden a fool for fleeing a House committee meeting on his contempt of Congress case. She emphasized that Biden Jr. was afraid of the truth that he would have to face.

The next day, Hunter pleaded not guilty to failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes. According to the court, the president's son spent the funds on a “lavish lifestyle.” On January 12, Hunter announced his readiness to testify if he received “a new, properly executed subpoena.” However, House Republicans said the proposal from the US president's son was “too little, too late.”