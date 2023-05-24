The cost of car tax in Italy is among the highest, while in Germany it is definitely more contained. Let’s find out how much a car tax costs in Germany where the calculation is essentially based on three values, the displacement, the year of enrollment and the value of emissions of CO2. There are no parameters related to power as in Italy.

How much does the car tax cost in Germany, how does the calculation work?

The amount of the road tax depends on the CO2 values of the vehicle and from engine displacement. The fee is calculated based on the feed. Depending on whether it is petrol or diesel enginethe following basic amounts are estimated:

Engine type Cost for every 100 cm³ Gas 2.00 euros Diesel 9.50 euros Car tax calculation rate in Germany partly calculated on the cubic capacity

Besides, there are additional costs as CO2 emissions increase. Depending on the model, annual vehicle tax payments can be expected between 200 and 300 euros before the increase in the vehicle tax, in force from 2021. Furthermore, the lower the value of the emissions, the lower the amount of the road tax, with CO2 which from 2018 is calculated with the WLTP procedure.

PAYING VEHICLE TAX IN GERMANY HOW IT WORKS

When do you pay car tax in Germany? How is road tax paid? In Germany the stamp is paid in advance once a year. It is due to the date the vehicle was registered in your name.

Road tax in Germany comes compulsorily debited in advance via SEPA direct debit, so it’s not so easy NOT to pay the stamp. Since 2009, the registration of vehicles is ONLY possible if the SEPA direct debit mandate has been issued by the registration office, therefore it is very difficult not to pay the tax.

Car tax in Germany can be paid in installments. It can also be paid every six months or quarterly. A half-yearly payment (with 3% interest) is possible if the road tax is higher than €500, while a quarterly payment is possible if the amount is higher than €1,000 (+3% interest on half-yearly installments and 6% on quarterly installments ).

How is car tax calculated in Germany?

When calculating the car tax in Germany the total weight of the vehicle has no role in the calculation. The tax rate that actually applies is determined in the calculator by a complicated interplay of these factors:

Factor 1: drive type And displacement. For every 100 cm3 or fraction thereof, road tax is paid equal to 2 euros for a petrol engine And 9.50 euros for a diesel engine.

Factor 2: Polluting emissions. There are different CO2 quotas for all vehicles depending on their first registration. Older cars have an edge over newer vehicles when it comes to taxation. A higher exemption limit applies to older cars.

– Registered cars before January 1, 2012: can issue up to 120 g/km of carbon dioxide.

– Vehicles registered since 2012 until 31 December 2013the value must be less than 110 g/km. – Vehicles registered for the first time since 2014 even below 95 g/km.

In Germany, the vignette is calculated taking into account the CO2 values ​​and the engine capacity

Increase in car tax, super tax in Germany

The taxation of motor vehicles has changed in Germany from 1 January 2021 when new tariffs for the cars registered for the first time since this date, which affect the part of the tax linked to CO2. This does not change the taxation of previously registered passenger cars.

The increase in car tax in Germany is linked to higher CO₂ over 95 g/km that the car actually emits, for which they are added by €2 to a maximum of 4€as shown in the following diagram.

from 95 g/km to 115 g/km: 2 euros;

from 115 g/km to 135 g/km: 2.20 euros;

from 135 g/km to 155 g/km: 2.50 euros;

from 155 g/km to 175 g/km: 2.90 euros;

from 175 g/km to 195 g/km: 3.40 euros;

over 195 g/km: 4 euros.

For cars registered before 1 January 2021, this surcharge is not foreseen.

How much does Opel Corsa petrol car tax pay in Germany

In detail, let’s try to calculate the car tax in Germany on aOpel Corsa 1.2 petrol/LPG registered in 2009 with displacement 1,229 cc, CO2 119 g/km.

The registration certificate of a 2009 Euro 4 Opel Corsa

The Corsa has a cubic capacity of 1.229 cm3. This incurs a fee 2 euros for petrol for every 100 cm3, i.e. 12.29×2€, 13×2€ rounded up. This results in a vehicle tax of 26 euros for the engine capacity only without CO2 increase as it is below the threshold of 120 g/km set for registered cars. The same car in Italy pays €168 car tax (Euro 4 car registered in Lazio) or a higher cost of €142.

CAR STAMP COST

OPEL CORSA 1.2 petrol, 2009, 119 g/km

ITALY 168€ vs GERMANY 26€

+142€

VW GOLF diesel car tax how much does it pay in Germany

Now let’s try to calculate the cost of a car tax in Germany for a car Euro 6 dieselvery popular as the Volkswagen Golfwith engine 1.6 TDI with 116 bhp, registered in 2018 with 109 g/km of CO2.

The registration certificate of a 2018 Euro 6 diesel VW Golf

The diesel Golf has a cubic capacity of 1,598 cm3. This incurs a fee €9.5 for diesel, i.e. 15.98, rounded up to 16×9.5€, 152€ for the cubic capacity part while for the CO2 part, 109-95=14×2€=28€, for the total, add 152 € (displacement) + €28 (CO2); this results in a vehicle tax of 180 euros. The same car in Italy pays 230.83 euros of car tax (registered in Lazio) or a higher cost of €50.83.

CAR STAMP COST

VW GOLF 1.6 TDI 116 HP, 2018, 109 g/km

ITALY €230.83 vs GERMANY €180

+€180

Mercedes AMG GT-R 585 horsepower car tax how much does it pay in Germany vs Italy.

Owning a sports car in Germany is cheaper than in Italy where for a car with a horsepower of over 185kW (252hp) you pay 20 euros for each kW exceeding this threshold.

Let’s take one for example Mercedes-AMG GT-R 4.0 liter biturbo, 585 HP which emits 290 g/km of CO2 registered in 2022.

Mercedes-AMG GT-R in Germany pays 458 euros for road tax

Let’s calculate how much the road tax costs for this 430 kW super sports car. Before the increase effective from 1 January 2021the cost of the road tax for a GT-R was this: for the CO2 part, the excess from the threshold of 95 g/km was calculated, therefore 295-95 = 200g/km/; this value must be multiplied by €2 with a total of 400€. To this was added the contribution for the cubic capacity, i.e. 4,000/100*2=80€. The total stamp duty was 480€. Now with the increase foreseen for cars registered after 1 January 2021, an increased quota must be added for the CO2-related component.

Specifically the increase, without prejudice to the threshold of 95 g/km

from 95 g/km to 115 g/km are 20×2€= 40€

from 115 g/km to 135 g/km: 20×2.20€= 44€

from 135 g/km to 155 g/km: 20×2.50€= 50€

from 155 g/km to 175 g/km: 20×2.90€= 58€

from 175 g/km to 195 g/km: 20×3.40€= 68€

over 195 g/km: 100 (295-195)x4€= 400€

The total for the CO2 surcharge is 40+44+50+58+68+400= 660€

The cost of the final stamp duty will be: 80€ for the cubic capacity and for the CO2 660€ = total €740.

A big difference compared to the stamp/super bubble which in Italy for this petrol car costs approx €5,000considering €23.87 for each kW exceeding 250 kW.

CAR STAMP COST

Mercedes-AMG GT-R 4.0, 585 HP, 290 g/km

ITALY over €5,000 vs GERMANY €740

+€4,000

Electric car tax exemption in Germany

Also in Germany there are exemptions for the car tax, which mainly concern electric cars. Discounts are also available for vehicles bifuel LPG/methane And vintage.

Specifically yesand an electric car is registered for the first time between May 18, 2011 and December 31, 2020is granted a 10-year tax holiday. Vehicles too convert with retrofit kits in electric vehicles in the period from 18 May 2016 to 31 December 2020 benefit from a 10-year tax exemption, regardless of the first registration. In case of change of ownershipthe tax exemption can be transferred, but not extended.

Electric vehicles in Germany do not pay road tax in the first 10 years

Even after the tax-free years, electric car owners in Germany pay the tax reduced by 50% which is linked only to MASS. Also up to end of 2025for low-emission cars (hybrid up to the threshold of 95 grams of CO₂/km), a new tax deduction of 30 EUR.

LPG/CNG and historical tax exemption in Germany

On LPG and methane natural gas vehicles the rate is reduced by 13.90 euros per MWhuntil 31 December 2026. Finally, historic cars pay a fixed rate of 191 euroswhich drops to zero after age 30.

Will the super stamp be abolished?

An amendment to the tax delegation law is expected on Friday 26 May 2023 through which the super stamp could be definitively abolished, together with the cancellation of other micro-taxes.

CAR TAX CALCULATOR IN GERMANY

(arriving)

👉 SUPERBOL ABOLITION 2023

You may also be interested in this content

👉 How to calculate the car stamp

👉 How to verify the payment of the stamp

👉 Updated vademecum car stamp

👉 Unpaid car stamp, penalties

👉 Pay the stamp in installments

👉 PagoPA online stamp payment

👉 How to pay the stamp online

👉 Car stamp prescription

👉 Car stamp sold who pays?

👉 Rental car stamp

👉 Car stamp exemptions

👉 Car stamp and foreign license plate super stamp

👉 Electric car stamp exemption

👉 Hybrid car stamp exemption

👉 Superbolus how is it calculated?

👉 Twenty-year, ultra-twenty-year historic car stamp

👉 Exact expiry date of the stamp

👉 Scrapping car stamp tax folders

👉 CAR STAMP NOTICE Stay updated on all the news of the car tax from our section dedicated to updates on the car tax.

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK