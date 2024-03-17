Vehicle exports in the country also increased: 30.5%, according to data from the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Car sales in China increased by 11.1% in the first 2 months of 2024. Around 4 million units were sold in the period. The export of Chinese vehicles also grew significantly: 30.5%.

The data is from the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers, released by the agency Xinhua last Monday (11.mar.2024).

Another increase was in automobile production. Between January and February, growth was 8.1% in annual terms. Passenger car production and sales stood at 3.36 million units and 3.45 million units, an annual increase of 7.9% and 10.6%, respectively. Commercial cars saw an increase of 9% in production and 14.1% in sales.

The new energy vehicles (NEVs) sector maintained a rapid growth pace during the first 2 months. The country's NEV production reached 1.25 million units, an increase of 28.2% compared to last year. NEV sales grew 29.4% year over year to 1.21 million units.

With information from Xinhua.