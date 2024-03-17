The leader of the Greek political party “Panhellenic Movement of Greek-Russian Friendship” Ioannis Kotsailidis visited polling stations for the Russian presidential elections in Perm and said that he wants to see the same elections in his country.

“Very positive impressions of the elections. This was an election that other countries can learn from. There was a clear effort from the state to help organize the elections, so that every citizen understood that what every citizen would show would actually be registered and counted,” Kotsailidis said “RIA News” March 17.

The politician is proud that he was invited to work as an observer at the Russian vote. He would like elections to be held in the same way in Greece. The observer noted that in some countries people do not want to go to polling stations because they do not believe that their opinion is interesting to anyone and will be heard, but in Russia there is no such situation.

Kotsailidis added that he has experience in holding elections and participating in them, and with this in mind, he tried to identify violations during voting in Russia, but did not notice anything.

“I’m telling you honestly, I’m telling you from the bottom of my heart, that I haven’t seen anything like this,” said the Greek politician.

Earlier, on March 17, the head of the international observer mission from the Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the CIS, Ilkhom Nematov, said that his mission worked during the presidential elections of the Russian Federation in 28 regions of the country and did not reveal any violations. Nematov also noted that the voting is taking place in a calm atmosphere.

The day before, international observers from different countries told Izvestia that they were surprised by the abundance and effectiveness of complex technical solutions in the Russian presidential elections. They noted that in Europe, usually all work at polling stations is carried out manually. In addition, they also did not notice any violations of the law during the voting.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.