The 100th edition of the Brussels Auto Show hosted the ceremony of Car of the Year 2023. The European trade journalists’ award for car of the year has moved to Belgium after the Geneva Motor Show’s decision to abandon Switzerland for Qatar. The first exhibition space dedicated to the automobile thus crowned the Jeep Avenger which prevailed among the 7 finalists who reached the last act of the prestigious award, won in the previous edition by Kia EV6. The new B-segment SUV from the American house of Stellantis scored 328 points, with great success from the international jury.

The 59-member Car of the Year jury (Russian juries remain suspended) had the difficult task of crowning the winner of one of the most prestigious and coveted awards in the automotive world. Automotive journalists from 23 countries they award points to their favorites and the outcome of this vote remains secret until the awards ceremony which took place on the media day of the Brussels Motor Show. The Car of the Year award has been awarded since 1964 and this year saw Jeep Avenger (Car of the Year 2023), Kia Niro, Nissan Ariya, Peugeot 408, Renault Austral, Subaru Solterra/Toyota bZ4X and Volkswagen enter the final act ID. Buzz.

Jeep Avenger is available in Italy in both the full electric version and with the 100 bhp 1.2 petrol engine with prices starting at 25,300 euros (39,900 euros instead for the BEV). Four trim levels are available for Europe, the entry level, Longitude, Altitude and Summit with the possibility of choosing from 7 different colours, three pastel colors (Snow, Volcano and Ruby) and four metallic colors (Sun, Lake, Granite and Stone), as well as a two-tone livery with Volcano roof for the top of the range trim levels. After an initial phase of orders open only for the 1ST Edition, the American brand of Stellantis recently announced the opening of orders for the entire range.