Incentives for electric cars e hybrids in Lombardy are envisaged by the new resolution of the Lombardy region for the purchase of new cars. In favor of resident in Lombardy a fund has been allocated 12 million euros available for the purchase of petrol, diesel, methane, hybrid or electric cars, ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 euros according to the emission ranges. Who decides to buy aelectric car pure or one ad hydrogen it is not bound to be scrapped. The tender Renew Cars 2023 is aimed at vehicles to be registered or registered after January 1, 2022.

New car incentive discount

The discounts provided by the Lombardy region apply for all new cars (category M1) with low environmental impact, newly registered or already registered after 1 January 2022. Endodermic vehicles also benefit from the bonuses petrol and diesel new generation.

The incentives are paid taking into account the emission values ​​of pollutants PM10, Nox (nitric oxide) e CO2 (carbon dioxide). For 2023, the measure, intended for natural persons residing in Lombardy, has a budget of 11,848,000 euros. The application form must be submitted exclusively online on the online tender information platform, from 10:00 on 04/05/2023 by 12:00 on 31/10/2023 (unless resources are used up early).

The incentives in Lombardy consist of a non-repayable contribution for the purchase with cancellation (cancellation from the Public Vehicle Register) of the previous vehicle – of newly registered cars or already registered after 1 January 2022made out to a vehicle manufacturer or a seller/dealer (of category M1), based on the emission values ​​of the pollutants PM10, Nox (nitric oxide) e CO2 (carbon dioxide). The radiation obligation does not apply in the case of the purchase of pure electric (or hydrogen) vehiclesagainst a reduction in the maximum contribution foreseen.

In particular, here are the incentives by car class:

CO2 EMISSIONS EMISSIONS (NOx) INCENTIVE MAX PRICE (VAT EXCLUDED) 0 g/km (electric/ hydrogen) €4,000

€1,000 (Without radiation) €45,000 ≤60g/km NOX ≤ 85.8 mg/km (Euro 6D petrol, methane, LPG or hybrid) €2,500 €45,000 NOX ≤ 126 mg/km (Euro 6d Diesel) €2,000 €45,000 60 NOX ≤ 85.8 mg/km (Euro 6d Petrol, methane, LPG or hybrid) €2,000 €35,000 NOX ≤ 126 mg/km (Euro 6d Diesel) €1,500 €35,000 Electric, hybrid, petrol, diesel, methane, LPG car incentives in Lombardy

Who is entitled to car incentives in Lombardy

Investments are eligible for the purchase of newly registered cars or cars already registered after January 1, 2022 made out to a vehicle manufacturer or a vehicle seller/dealer category M1 capable of guaranteeing very low or zero emissions of pollutants.

To access the incentives in Lombardy it is mandatory to cancel a car for scrapping (petrol up to Euro 2 included and/or diesel up to Euro 5 included) or for export abroad (diesel only Euro 5).

In addition the seller must apply one discount of at least the 12% on the basic price purchase price (list price of the basic model, net of any optional equipment) or at least 2,000 euros (VAT included). There scrapping of an old car is not mandatory only if you buy one electric or hydrogen vehicle. In this case the incentive from 4,000 it drops to 1,000 euros (VAT included).

Car incentives in Lombardy list price

The cars that are included in the Lombardy regional incentive must have the basic purchase price (list price of the basic model), net of any optional equipment of the vehicle to be incentivized, which does not exceed the following amounts:

35 thousand euros for the range 61-120 g/km of CO2;

for the range 61-120 g/km of CO2; 45 thousand euros for the range 0-60 g/km of CO2.

The purchase must be made through vendors/dealers of vehicles authorized by the Lombardy Region, which they anticipate in the sale phase the regional contribution to the beneficiary citizen.

DOCUMENTS electric and hybrid car incentives in Lombardy

The car incentives in Lombardy are managed exclusively by authorized seller/dealer from the Region, where the purchase of the vehicle is completed. To submit the application, the seller/dealer:

Access online calls only via CNS, CIE or SPID;

Enter the contact details (name, surname, tax code), the Municipality and the residence address of the beneficiary citizen;

Enter the license plate, category, emission class and power supply of the vehicle to be deregistered for demolition or export abroad (where applicable);

Attach the application generated by the system signed by the citizen together with a copy of a valid identity document;

The beneficiary citizen sign the application generated by the system and keep the signed original.

To book the regional contribution, the seller/dealer:

Confirmation of license plate, category, emission class and power supply of the vehicle to be deregistered for demolition or export abroad (where applicable);

Enter the power supply and emission class of the purchased zero or very low emission vehicle;

Enter the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission value of the purchased vehicle determined with the WLTP approval cycle;

Insert the copy of the purchase order dated and signed by the beneficiary.

The contribution booking request must be finalized with the payment of thestamp duty by the citizen (even through the seller/dealer).

Lombardy tax exemption with the purchase of a new car

In Lombardy there is a contribution of 90 euros for those who demolish polluting vehiclesbelonging to the emission classes Euro 0 and Euro 1 petrol or from Euro 0 to Euro 4 if diesel. The date of the take-over certificate issued by the collection point authorized for demolition (or by the authorized vehicle trade dealer if the delivery is intended for demolition) must be between between January 2, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

L’three-year exemption from the payment of the car tax is recognized exclusively to natural persons for cars for private use class Euro 6 with a power not exceeding 100 kW. The exemption is applied to cars purchased (or acquired under a finance lease) during 2023, if in the same year demolishes a vehicle with emission classes Euro 0 and Euro 1 petrol or from Euro 0 to Euro 4 if diesel. The vehicle to be scrapped must be registered in the name of the owner/lessee of the new car or a member of his family. Each scrapped vehicle can be associated with the purchase of a single car.

Electric Mazda MX-30 in Piazza del Duomo in Milan

The three-year exemption from paying car tax is cumulative with the contribution for the demolition and, if more favourable, it also includes the benefit provided for the purchase of vehicles equipped with external recharging equipment. After the 3 years you will benefit from the 50% reduction in car tax for the following 2 years. To get the contribution of 90 euros for the demolition it is necessary to access the‘Personal Tax Area with the SPID identity, the PIN of the Health Card or the OTP code.

The exemption from car tax in Lombardy also concerns i electric vehicles and vehicles powered exclusively by gas, i multi-year vehicles if not used for professional use, for which you pay only the road tax (30 € for cars and 20 € for motorcycles), i vehicles of historical interest enrolled in the Automotoclub Historic Italian, Historic Lancia, Italian FIAT, Italian Alfa Romeo, Italian Motorcycle Federation registers.

Road tax is reduced by 75% for taxis, del 50% for 5 years for those who buy hybrid vehicles, also with external electric charging petrol/electric, LPG/electric, methane/electric; 50% for cars used for rent with driver for transporting people.

PHOTO electric cars for sale

