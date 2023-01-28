Everyone sometimes makes a mistake that has small or sometimes large financial consequences. In this series people talk about their money blunder. This week Marieke Steinkamp (45), who unexpectedly lost 100 euros on a simple repair to her car without first receiving a quote and received a misogynistic approach as a ‘bonus’.
#Car #garage #honor #appointment #Marieke #lady
Vana Lopes, 1st woman to denounce former doctor Roger Abdelmassih for abuse, dies – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Vana Lopes, the first victim to denounce Roger Abdelmassih, a former doctor convicted of raping dozens of patients, died early...
Leave a Reply