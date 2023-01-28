Died Carlo Tavecchio, was president of the Football League

World of soccer in mourning: died at the age of 79 Charles Tavecchioformer president of the Football Association and current number one of the Lombardy Regional Committee of National Amateur League. The latest public release two weeks ago on the occasion of the assembly of the Lnd Lombardia, then some lung problems elsudden worsening of conditions who took him last Wednesday to hospitalization in a Brianza hospital. Death in the night. Tavecchio was president of the Football Association from August 2014 to November 2017

Subscribe to the newsletter

