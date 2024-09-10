Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), in an official note, announced the rankings of the 25 best male and female players of EA SPORTS FC 25highlighting top talent from the world’s most prestigious leagues. This year, the game introduces new dynamics and an authentic experience, engaging male and female players in an independent and innovative way.

Player ratings in EA SPORTS FC 25 play a crucial roleinfluence the new 5v5 Rush experience present in all core game modes, encouraging experimentation to discover new and exciting dynamics, with small squads, based on the individual strengths of players. Player ratings will also help make 11v11 team strategy more authentic thanks to FC IQ, a new AI model that also uses real-world data to influence player tactics through the new player roles.

With over 19,000 players featured in EA SPORTS FC 25each player’s ratings in the Ultimate Team format are closely correlated to their respective leagues and real-world opponents, ensuring an unprecedented level of authenticity in the game.

Jude Bellingham, cover star of this year’s editionexpresses his enthusiasm: “It’s incredible to be one of the most highly rated players in such a legendary game. I can’t wait to see how this season goes and hopefully I can step up my game for next year’s ratings.“.

“It’s an honor to be among the highest rated players and the highest rated female athlete in such an amazing game.”, Aitana Bonmatí declared. “I am proud to be a global ambassador for FC 25 and that EA SPORTS is investing in a woman in a leading position. This is reflected in the game and I am happy to be a part of it.”.

“Being ranked in the top 25 in this game is an amazing feeling.”, Antoine Griezmann said. “It’s a testament to hard work and dedication, and I couldn’t be more motivated. Now it’s about continuing to prove myself on the pitch. With the support of the team, I’m confident we can reach new heights together this season.”.

“I’m really excited about the release of the EA SPORTS FC 25 ratings”, Sophia Smith said. “This moment is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, unique skills and incredible achievements of the talented players in the NWSL, and I can’t wait to see how my ratings are reflected in the game.”.

Full player ratings from over 700 clubs and 30+ playable leagues in EA SPORTS FC 25 will be announced later this week.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will be available on September 27, 2024 with early access to the Ultimate Edition starting on September 20, 2024.. Pre-orders are now available for EA SPORTS FC 25, which will launch on PlayStation®5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch™.