A very violent clash and a dramatic balance for yet another fatal accident on the streets of Rome. In this case, a five-year-old boy who was traveling with his mother and three-year-old sister aboard a Smart was killed. The incident took place at 3.45 pm in via Archelao di Mileto, at the crossroads with via di Macchia Saponara, between the area of ​​Acilia and Casal Palocco.

A terrible impact, involving a third car

The city car, in a dynamic yet to be clarified, collided head-on with a Lamborghini SUV, rented for two days, driven by a twenty-year-old man with four people on board. A terrible impact, on the road there are, in fact, no signs of braking. A third car was involved in the accident. The 118 staff intervened on the spot in addition to the carabinieri and local police officers.

Young people distracted by their mobile phones to shoot a video

According to an initial reconstruction, the people aboard the SUV may have been distracted by the mobile phones or video cameras used to shoot a video. According to what emerged from the investigations, the police seized the mobile phones of the young people aboard the Lamborghini, to verify who was shooting the video at that moment – already acquired by the investigators – perhaps for a challenge on YouTube. This hypothesis is also confirmed by a 15-second video that appeared online in which one of the youngsters states: «Second day in Lamborghini, so far so good».

The 5-year-old boy died, help was useless

The child’s conditions immediately appeared desperate: the little one was already in cardiac arrest when help arrived. The doctors then practiced cardiac massage and after resuscitating him they transported him to the Grassi hospital in Ostia. A desperate race which, however, was in vain: the doctors in the emergency room were unable to do anything but ascertain his death. In the evening the father went to the hospital to recognize the body.

Mother and daughter injured and in serious condition

The mother, 29, and her three-year-old daughter were also injured in the accident. The two were transported in red code to the Sant’Eugenio hospital. The conditions are serious but the danger of death seems to have been averted. The vehicles involved were seized and the local police proceeded with the investigations.

Drug testing investigations

As per practice, the driver driving the SUV will be subjected to drug and alcohol tests. The investigators will have to ascertain the speed at which the cars involved were traveling and whether the conditions of the road surface, also in light of the heavy rains of recent days, may have affected the dynamics of the accident. The dynamics will then clarify how the sudden and devastating impact occurred and the reason for the absence of signs of braking. The alcohol test performed on the driver of the SUV was negative.

Codacons: road victims on the rise

«In the capital, the death toll from the road continues to grow day after day – denounces the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi -. To the 150 deaths recorded in 2022 are added the 73 deaths that occurred on the Capitoline roads from the beginning of the year to today, for a total of 223 deaths in the last two years. Dramatic data that demonstrate that not enough has been done in Rome on the road safety front”.