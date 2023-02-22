The International Astronomy Center announced that the Emirates Network for Observing Meteors and Meteors of the International Astronomy Center was able to capture a bright meteor (fireball) that appeared in the UAE sky last night at 02:23.
He explained that many people witnessed the phenomenon, which is a natural phenomenon. According to the official account of the International Astronomy Center on Twitter.
He pointed out that calculations are underway to see if part of it reached the ground. Al-Waqan station and Al-Wafiah station photographed the natural phenomenon.
Urgent: The Emirates Network for Observing Meteors and Meteors of the International Astronomy Center was able to capture a bright meteor (fireball) that appeared in the UAE sky last night at 02:23. Many people have seen it, which is a normal phenomenon. Calculations are underway to see if part of it reached the ground. Photographed from Al Waqan station and Al Wafia station pic.twitter.com/nl47kdWfjc
– International Astronomy Center (@ AstronomyCenter) February 22, 2023
