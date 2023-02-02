The hearing against Colombian drug trafficker Harold Poveda, alias ‘El Conejo’, It has gone around the world for a particular fact never seen before in a drug lord. During the diligence, the captured he began to cry seeing his mansion projected in the images of a Mexican court.

(Keep reading: Criminal couple: they murdered the man’s parents and buried them in a house).

Poveda, according to the authorities of the Aztec country, is one of the largest suppliers of cocaine for the Beltrán Leyva cartel, for which he was called to testify in the trial against the former secretary of public security Genaro Garcia Lunarevealing the ties and alliances that the official had with high-ranking drug traffickers in Mexico and Colombia.

The fantasy mansion

The tears came when, in the midst of testifying about his assets, They showed one of their houses full of exotic animals. Upon seeing the records, the drug trafficker uttered, in a broken voice and while drying his tears, “It’s my house, it was my house.”

Lions, tigers and even a monkey were part of the heritage of ‘The Rabbit’, who upon seeing their pets did not hesitate to say out loud the name of each of the animals and added that it was a property that he designed to his liking, naming it “the mansion of fantasy.” It is located in the prestigious sector known as Desierto de Leones, in Mexico City.

(Read: Ovidio Guzmán: how are your drug businesses connected with Colombia?).

#Find out Colombian trafficker Harold Mauricio Poveda, alias “El Conejo”, who worked in Mexico for the Sinaloa Cartel, broke down in tears during a trial session against former SP secretary Genaro García Luna when he saw images of his old mansion in CDMX. pic.twitter.com/c2PtBHqbiZ – Alberto Aguilar (@Albert6_Aguilar) February 2, 2023

This is how ‘The Rabbit’ operated



As could be heard at the hearing, Poveda was an independent worker who officiated as the connection between the Norte del Valle cartel, in Colombia, and the Beltrán Leyva cartel in Mexico, Getting to introduce about 20 tons of cocaine a year to Aztec territory.

Likewise, he was in charge of negotiating the product to later make the shipment to this North American country official through speedboats and submarines that moved through the Pacific Ocean until they reached the states of Chiapas and Guerrero.

His criminal career began trying to cross into the United States through the Mexican border area; However, that crossing did not happen and he settled in Mexico City, where he began to sell drugs in nightclubs.. After several years in the capital, he met Arturo Beltrán Leyva, alias ‘El barbas’, with whom he associated and became the main collaborator of the drug trafficker.

(Also: Polish tourist is severely beaten for climbing the pyramid of Chichén Itzá).

Attempted murder and capture



As usual in the drug business, the relationship between Beltrán and Poveda broke down when ‘El Conejo’ won more than 15 million dollars for a shipment that managed to enter the coast of Acapulco, according to the Colombian in his testimony.

Given the fact, he received several assassination attempts by his ex-partner, for which he had to seek protection with two bosses of the Sinaloa cartel: Ismael ‘El mayo’ Zambada and his brother ‘El rey’ Zambada. As he said, “thanks to the work of these characters” the country could be removed with the help of the Mexican and US authorities.

(Related articles: Brutal shark attack on a diver in Mexico: he lost his arms and head).

more news

Trends WEATHER