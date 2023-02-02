Publisher NIS America has announced the release date of R-Type Final 3 Evolved while also publishing a new one gameplay trailers which presents the characteristics of the game. The shoot ’em up will be available for PS5 in Europe and North America from April 28, 2023while in Japan it will be available as early as March 23rd.

For those unfamiliar with it, this is the revised, corrected and expanded version of R-Type Final 2, of which you can read our review, which will include all the content published post-launch, various graphic improvements and exclusive stages for PS5 created by Kazuma Jujo. Some of the new features of this reissue were also presented in today’s trailer.

“The legendary shoot-’em-up hit is back with an unprecedented R-Type experience! Renowned for its colorful graphics and fast-paced shoot ’em up action, R-Type Final 3 Evolved debuts on PS5 with 3D graphics and game modernized.”



“Both new and veteran players can shape their experience with the performance-based difficulty system and customizable ships. Experience classic R-Type trademarks like the “Force” mechanic along with a nostalgic gameplay loop and compelling.”



“Navigate a whole universe of new and classic levels, face enemies that evolve based on your performance, and blow away the competition with worldwide leaderboards! R-Type Final 3 Evolved unites R-Type Final 2 and PlayStation 5 with seven exclusive levels made by Kazuma Kujo himself: all the first downloadable content of Stage Pass, new ships and a multiplayer mode for up to six players, completely redone in Unreal Engine 5!”