Intelligence and special forces in Ukraine took Nadiya Antonova into custodywho was a councilor in the town of Kutuzivka, near Kharkiv in Ukraine, for alleged treason against the country.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Antonova would have provided information to the Russian forces that occupied her city, giving names and locations of soldiers, police and counterintelligence specialists in the area.

The charges for which he could face a sentence of life imprisonment are those of “treason under martial law”being also linked to the delivery of some local hunters and rangers, who knowing the terrain, were ideal targets for Russia.

According to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’Antonova was found in the basement of the government building in Kutuzivka, being surrounded by Ukrainian soldiers after liberating the city.

In the information of the English newspaper, replicated by the ‘Daily Mail’, the governor of Kharkiv, Oleg Syniegubov, “Nadiya sided with the invaders in the village of Kutuzivka. She established cooperation with the head of the Russian armywith the call sign Gentleman”.

After her arrest, the woman justified her actions by the way of life of the people during the invasion, also asserting that she never fled from the sector.

The charges have also been added to Antonova forcing the locals to wear white armbands, symbolizing support for the Russian troops, leaving aside the yellow, green and blue ones that symbolized the “pro-Ukrainians”.

I thank all of our fighters who stand their ground and show superhuman strength to drive off the invading army.

In addition to Antonova, another of the accused is the president of the local council, Eduard Konovalov, who was arrested in eastern Ukraine for the same case as the woman in questionhaving housed Russian troops, has incited local residents not to resist the occupation.

Recently, Volodomir Zelesnki, president of Ukraine, stated that there would be punishments for collaborators with Russia, with special emphasis on the strong cases of treason that have been discovered in the last weeks of war.

Kharkiv is one of the towns near the border with Russia, and one of the few that has managed to expel the invading troops from its land.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

