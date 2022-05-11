“Veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, has been shot dead by Israeli forces while covering a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp,” the Qatari television channel announced on Wednesday. The death of the woman who has been the face of the network in the Palestinian territories for the past decades immediately shocked all of Palestine and the world of international journalism.

The reporter, perfectly equipped and identified with her vest and helmet, was shot in the head and the medical services could do nothing to save her life. Her partner and producer, Ali al-Samoudi, was also injured by a shot in the back, but is recovering in a medical center. He is out of danger.

As soon as the news was known, the Israeli military commanders blamed the Palestinian militiamen for the fatal shot, although they later said that it was not clear and announced the opening of an investigation. The eyewitnesses and the Arab channel have no doubt about what happened and from Doha they issued a statement in which they accused the Army of the Jewish State of “cold-bloodedly murdering” Shireen, while requesting an international condemnation of a crime ” that only seeks to prevent the press from doing its job.

The reporter’s body was taken to the Al-Jazeera headquarters in Ramallah, where thousands of people took to the streets in protest. When Shireen arrived at Al-Jazeera, she became the second Palestinian person to work on this channel and over the years she has become a character due to the proximity of her chronicles and the fact that she has covered all the major events of the conflict. . If something characterized her, it is that she was everywhere and that also took her to Jenin during the last days.

wave of protests



The anger caused by the news increases the risk of a wave of Palestinian protests. The funeral is scheduled to be held in a church in the Old City of Jerusalem, where the deceased lived.

Since the Qataris launched the Al-Jazeera news channel in 1996, twelve Qatari journalists have lost their lives covering conflicts. Palestine and the millions of Arabs who connect daily with this medium will no longer be able to hear the phrase with which the reporter closed her interventions, a farewell that her viewers know by heart: «Shireen Abu Akleh, Al-Jazeera, Palestine» .