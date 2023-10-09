Former governor Henrique Capriles announced this Sunday that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the opposition primaries on October 22, in which the standard-bearer of anti-Chavismo will be defined for the 2024 presidential elections, to make way for a “viable option” of a competitor who is not disqualified from holding public office like him.

In a speech transmitted through social networks, he explained that, due to the 15-year disqualification imposed on him by the Comptroller General’s Office in 2017, he will participate in the primaries simply as a militant, to “facilitate an option that can materialize the objective.” compete in the 2024 presidential elections.

“I place my candidacy for the primary at the command of the bases that elected me in my party (…) I continue to face a political disqualification that makes me decide that I cannot continue in this electoral race,” says a letter published by the politician. , immediately after finishing his speech.

Capriles insisted that he will support the October 22 vote, when he hopes the opposition will come up with “a strong and viable candidacy,” as he said he was convinced that “in 2024 there could be a political change” in power.

The former governor announced that on Monday he will deliver a letter to the National Primary Commission (CNP), which organizes the internal elections, in which he will officially communicate his decision to withdraw from the competition.

In addition to Capriles, former deputy María Corina Machado – potential winner of the primaries, according to almost all polls – and former deputy Freddy Superlano are also disqualified by the Comptroller’s Office from holding public office. However, both remain in the race.

The former governor appeared as the second favorite in the polls, but Machado has five times more support, according to some pollsters. EFE