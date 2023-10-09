“The import of methane into Italy from Russia has halved from 29 to 14 billion cubic meters, while from Algeria it has grown from 22 to 26 billion cubic meters”





“Algeria has stigmatized the Israeli reaction on Gaza and expressed ‘full solidarity with the Palestinian people'”. It was, together with Iran, the reaction most aligned with Hamas in the world. But this is the same Algeria to which the Italian government has relied on replacing Russia’s gas supplies since the start of the war in Ukraine.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it Marco Rizzocandidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Province of Trentino in the elections on 22 October.

“The import of methane into Italy from Russia has halved from 29 to 14 billion cubic meters, while from Algeria it has grown from 22 to 26 billion cubic meters. Now the main gas supplier in Italy is the largest North African country close to Hamas, as well as continuing to be linked to Moscow”.





“In order to be the servants of the United States at any cost, even more than any possible evidence, we will end up destroying the economy of small and medium-sized Italian industry and massacring the entire people of our country. Was it worth it?”.

