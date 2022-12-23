Family photo of the investigative committee of the assault on the Capitol, this Monday in Washington after holding their last meeting. Jacquelyn Martin (AP)

The House of Representatives committee report on the storming of the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, has concluded that then-Acting President Donald Trump criminally conspired “with multiple parties” to overturn the legal results of the 2020 election and he did not act to prevent his supporters from attacking the parliamentary headquarters. The committee thus supports its recommendation that Trump be tried for inciting an insurrection that claimed several fatalities.

The witnesses, ranging from many of Trump’s closest aides to law enforcement to some of the insurgents, detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks leading up to the insurrection and how his extensive lobbying campaign to overturn his defeat played a role in directly on those who forced their way into the Capitol on January 6, 2021 after breaking through the police barrier.

“The central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, who was followed by many others,” the report reads. “None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.” The insurrection seriously threatened democracy and “put US lawmakers’ lives at risk,” the nine-member panel concluded.

The document, of more than 800 pages, is based on 1,200 interviews carried out over 18 months, ten public hearings and hundreds of thousands of documents, including emails that would prove security flaws, according to an investigation by NBC, as well as in judgments in more than 60 federal and state courts. Another of the revelations of the report is the pressure exerted on the witness Cassidy Hutchinson, former assistant to the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, so that she forget evidence or details that could harm the former president. Under oath, Hutchinson starred in a devastating intervention against the Republican in June. Citing two unnamed sources, CNN also notes that Hutchinson has relayed those pressures to the Justice Department, which is conducting its own January 6 investigation.

According to the summary released Monday, the final report lists 17 conclusions, discusses the legal implications of the actions of Trump and some of his associates, and includes recommendations for the Justice Department to investigate or prosecute Trump and others, as well as suggestions to legislators to prevent a similar attack in the future. The report’s release comes two days after the committee called on federal prosecutors to indict the former Republican president on four counts, including obstruction of justice and insurrection, for his attempt to reverse the results of the November presidential election. by 2020 and thus unleash the attack on parliamentary headquarters.

“Instead of honoring his constitutional obligation to ‘see that the laws be faithfully executed,’ President Trump instead conspired to overturn the election result,” the Democratic-led House committee said in a statement. 160-page summary of the report advanced on Monday. Democrats lost their majority in the House to Republicans, who will take office in January, in November’s midterm elections.

Hours before the publication of the results of the investigation, an exclusive from the NBC television network pointed to the security failures that prevented the armed assault on the Capitol from being prevented. A whistleblower warned the FBI weeks before the event that the ultra-right interpreted a Trump tweet encouraging his supporters to rally in front of the Capitol on January 6 – the scheduled date to officially certify Joe Biden’s victory at the polls – as ” a call to arms. The email from the federal agent, hitherto unpublished, adds to mounting evidence that the FBI had intelligence tips that January 6 was a major threat, reports NBC.

The electronic evidence echoes the tweet that Trump, then acting president, published at 1:42 a.m. on December 19, in which he encouraged his supporters to a “wild” protest in front of the Capitol to prevent the official certification of Biden’s victory and, therefore, his confirmation as the new president of the United States, a process that is usually protocol that the action of the Trump horde turned into an “attempted coup d’état”, in the words of the investigative committee, perpetrated in the heart same of American democracy. The email addressed to the FBI by one of his agents, who remains on the agency’s payroll but whose identity is preserved by NBC, warned that Trump’s tweet was “gaining support” on social media.

According to the chain, the information that the source sent to the FBI in the weeks prior to the assault, extracted from conversations in various radical forums on-line, reviewed debates on the civil war, the possibility of hanging traitors and calls for the militias to take up arms. They highlighted messages such as “war is inevitable”; “hell is going to break loose”; “ready and loaded”; “my gunpowder is dry, my weapons are clean”, and “I am not afraid of death and will gladly kill to preserve our country”. It included information about a movement extremist boogalooone of the most extreme of the ultra-conservative nebula, who, he claimed, was willing to die in Washington on January 6.

This new information is added to the rest of the evidence that in the weeks following the attack and as the investigations progressed, the knowledge that the FBI had about the existing threat became known. The police in charge of protecting the Capitol even alerted her a few days before the attack. Despite this, the committee of the House of Representatives avoided in its report published in January of this year, on the occasion of the first anniversary, to talk about the failures in the transmission of information by the security forces. The work of those responsible for law enforcement has been widely questioned, with the Capitol Hill agents themselves denouncing having been abandoned to their fate that day. In its particular counter-report, released this Wednesday, the Republican Party abounds in the theory of the failures of the security and intelligence services.

The presence in the violent protest of armed militias such as the Oath Keepers, whose leader has been convicted of sedition, or the Proud Boys, about to suffer the same fate, revealed, according to these tests, the insufficient efforts of the authorities to stop the revolt.

