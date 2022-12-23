AMSTERDAM — By the time her extraordinarily wealthy grandmother died in September, Marlene Engelhorn knew who she wanted to be the ultimate beneficiary of the massive inheritance coming her way: the tax collector.

“The dream scenario is I get taxed,” said Engelhorn, co-founder of a group called Tax Me Now.

Engelhorn, a 30-year-old woman who grew up in Vienna, is part of a growing movement of young left-wing millionaires who say they want governments to take a much larger share of their inherited wealth, arguing that these unearned fortunes must be shared out democratically. For the state.

For more than a year, Engelhorn has been campaigning for tax policies that would redistribute his massive inheritance — and anyone else’s.

“I am a product of an unequal society,” Engelhorn said in a speech at a Millionaires for Humanity event in Amsterdam in August, where activists were calling for estate taxes. “Because otherwise, I wouldn’t have been born with a silver spoon. I would have just been born. Nothing more”.

His family is no stranger to giving away large sums of money. Her grandparents invested a part of his fortune in supporting young scientists. His great-uncle donated millions to an archeology center. Her cousin pledged nearly $140 million to classical music.

But in Engelhorn’s view, it shouldn’t be the rich who decide what personal interests and passions their inherited millions deserve. “There is no need for another foundation,” he said. “What is really needed is structural change.”

For her, philanthropy only replicates the very power dynamics that have created the systemic inequalities she wants to see dismantled, with new tax policies for the super-rich an essential aspect of that vision.

The Engelhorn family’s multibillion-dollar fortune originated with Friedrich Engelhorn, who some 150 years ago in Germany founded BASF, one of the world’s largest chemical companies. Another family business, Boehringer Mannheim, which produced pharmaceuticals and medical diagnostic equipment, was sold to Roche for $11 billion in 1997.

As the partial heir to that fortune, Engelhorn grew up in a mansion in Vienna. She attended French language schools. She played soccer with children and read voraciously. She said that she was not aware of class privileges.

When he saw friends living in small apartments, he wondered why they didn’t choose to live in a big house with a garden, which is “much nicer”. “The privilege really gives you a very, very limited view of the world,” she said.

At the university in Vienna, Engelhorn’s views expanded.

She volunteered with gay rights groups and became interested in the interconnectedness of racial, gender, and economic discrimination.

In early 2020, while Engelhorn was sitting in a café in Switzerland, where she had gone to see her grandmother on her 93rd birthday, an accountant told her that after her grandmother’s death, she would inherit many millions of euros.

He told her to have fun. “He said, ‘This is just for spending,’” Engelhorn recalled. “Like, ‘he just walks around and plays.'”

But for her, the news sparked a tormented reckoning over her place in society.

“I was part of the problem,” he said he remembers thinking. “I’m very aware and all, but now what do I do with all these nice thoughts?”

While seeking advice, he entered the orbit of pro-tax millionaire groups, whose members meet in person or by video call to discuss their privileges and how to get the state to take them away.

Last year, Engelhorn co-founded one for Central Europe, Tax Me Now, described on its website as “an initiative of wealthy people who are actively engaged in tax justice.” The number of nations in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development that taxed net wealth fell from 12 in 1990 to 5 in 2020. Although more member countries levy inheritance tax, the amount collected represents 0.5 percent of all taxes.

Taxing wealth, Engelhorn said, would serve the dual purpose of increasing public resources and taking political influence away from people who have not earned it democratically.

After his speech in Amsterdam, Engelhorn received an award for his activism. He rejected praise for the way he talks about tax issues. “I’m not even an expert,” she said. “I’m really just rich.”

Regardless of his public speaking skills, he has helped generate interest in wealth and inheritance tax issues. This fall, she published her first book, “Geld” or “Money,” on the redistribution of wealth.

Not all millionaires share his passion for taxing wealth.

Ansgar John Brenninkmeijer, heir to a fashion fortune, interrupted Engelhorn onstage in Amsterdam to angrily ask him if he knew what wealth tax was in the Netherlands.

“We do have a wealth tax,” he said. “It’s 1.6 percent,” she added, referring to a Dutch tax on the value of a person’s savings and investments.

For Engelhorn, that was a ridiculously low number.

But later that day, she added that it shouldn’t be up to people like Brenninkmeijer, or herself, to decide what a fair fee is. “It’s not up to a rich kid to say what the tax should be.”

By: EMMA BUBOLA