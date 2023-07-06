For some years now the franchise of Megaman has not been able to recover the relevance it had for many years in Capcomsince their last new game was released in the year 2018. After that, there have been compilations of their old titles, which have not been fully accepted due to certain lacks of content.

However, it seems that the owners of the franchise still have interesting plans with it, since in a question and answer session they have been asked about what they plan to do in the future. Having in response that they are thinking of ways to approach something new, implying that it is a much-loved franchise and they do not want to release games just for the sake of it.

Here is what was said by a representative of Capcom:

Including Mega Man 11, the latest entry in the franchise, Mega Man is one of Capcom’s storied IPs and is loved by fans, and as such, we want to take care of how we develop the series. We are considering how to approach the production of new entries, which requires numerous factors, including developing a strong concept, ideas and gameplay, etc.

While all of this has some kind of evolution, fans are waiting for more compilations of the character, including one with the two installments of the Legends saga. Even starforce, games that have been released exclusively for Nintendo DS and that since then they have not left the console due to the detail of the use of two screens.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is very sad that there is not such a defined future for Mega Man, I swear that many of us were satisfied with simple mechanics in order to see this great saga return. Especially the X sub saga would be amazing to have her back.