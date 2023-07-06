Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko said on Thursday that the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is currently in Russia. and not in Belarus, where he had to go into exile after the failed mutiny against the Russian military leadership.

“As for Prigozhin, he is in Píter (St. Petersburg). He is not in Belarusian territory,” Lukashenko said in a meeting with foreign and Belarusian media.

A week ago, the Belarusian leader assured that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus by virtue of the deal reached between the Kremlin and the businessman after the armed rebellion led by Russian mercenaries on June 24 and in which Lukashenko mediated.

“He was provided with security guarantees, as Russian President Vladimir Putin promised. (…) Yes, in fact, he is in Belarus today,” he said on June 27.

That same day, the Belarusian investigative group Gayun reported the arrival of Prigozhin’s private plane in Minsk, although it reported almost fifteen hours after the Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft had returned to Russia.

On the 1st, the same Gayun group, which is dedicated to monitoring military activity in Belarusian territory, pointed out that Prigozhin’s aircraft had landed again at the Machulishchi military airfield in Minsk.

After spending 7.5 hours in Belarus, Wagner’s boss’s private jet returned from the former Soviet republic, according to the same source.

the russian medium fontanka wrote the day before that Prigozhin was seen on July 4 in St. Petersburg, where a pistol and other weapons seized during a police search were returned to him.

A binding contract, what is it about?

Lukashenko also affirmed this Thursday that a legally binding contract will be signed with the Wagner Group, although so far the details of its presence in the country have not been defined, since the mercenaries have “a different vision” of their deployment.

“At the level of law or presidential decree, the framework in which this unit will operate” in Belarus will be determined and “everything” will be established in it, said the head of state in a meeting with foreign and Belarusian media, according to the official Belta news agency. .

Lukashenko explained, however, that the issue of Wagner’s deployment to Belarus after the abortive June 24 riot and the deal he facilitated between the mercenaries and the Kremlin has yet to be resolved.

Alexandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

“To date, the issue of redeployment and deployment of the unit has not been resolved,” he said. “We are not building camps. We offered them several former military camps that were used in wartime. Even near Osipovichi,” southeast of Minsk, he said.

“But the Wagner Group has a different vision for their deployment. Naturally, I will not tell you what this vision is,” he added, although he revealed that the main question is where the mercenaries will be located. Lukashenko pointed out that the decision does not depend on him, but on the leadership of Moscow and the Wagnerites, who are still in their camps in Russia, he stressed.

He emphasized that it is the most experienced unit in combat and that it can serve to defend Belarus if the country is attacked, but he assured that no one will be attacked from Belarusian territory, nor will Ukraine from the southern border.

“We have never attacked anyone. I have said this before. And we are not going to attack. And no one will attack anyone from our territory. If an aggression is committed against us, we will respond. And if the Wagner Group is here, they, as well than the Belarusian Army, will defend our interests,” he stressed.

Lukashenko also advanced that plans to meet soon with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, with whom he will address the issue of the future of the Wagnerites.

At the same time, he suggested that, despite the armed rebellion led by the mercenaries, which Putin described as a “treason”, they could continue working in the interests of Russia. “I don’t think there is any problem for the Wagnerites to work in the interests of Russia. Losing such unity with all the nuances (about what happened) is impossible. (…) There are about two dozen heroes of Russia,” he stressed. .

EFE

