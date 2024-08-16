“Your online conduct and interaction with other players of the Game must be based on common sense and basic etiquette. You must also abide by the rules of conduct in this Section (collectively, the “Community Online Code of Conduct”). You are expected to consider community standards and refrain from any abusive or deceptive conduct, fraud, hacking, or other improper use of the Service.”

Capcom has announced A Crackdown on Street Fighter 6 Cheaters and, more generally, on those who engage in harassing behavior online, which will result, in the most serious cases, in inhibiting the game’s multiplayer features as established by the eula, where we can read:

Capcom’s message

Capcom’s message, published on X, is very clear on this the Japanese publisher is doing and intends to do in the immediate future:

“#StreetFighter6 is investigating players who have cheated, posted inappropriate comments in chat, or engaged in other disruptive behavior.

We are taking disciplinary action against players who fall into these categories, including permanently restricting online functionality.

For more information, please refer to thelicense agreement.

Thank you for your continued support of Street Fighter 6.”

Capcom’s choice was well received by the community, as By now even Street Fighter 6 seems to have been invaded by cheaters of every kind and that “abnormal” behaviors are multiplying, ruining many online games. We will see in the next few days how many will be banned.

For the rest, we remind you that Street Fighter 6 is available for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PS5.