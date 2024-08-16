Another great loss has hit the world of music, as a singer who, thanks to his songs, contributed to enriching the international music scene has left us. The famous artist recently passed away Greg Kihn.

Greg Kihn

Here is a little memory of the artist.

Music World in Mourning: Greg Kihn Has Left Us

A whole life dedicated to music and the songs he wrote with enthusiasm and feeling. Tuesday 13 August 2024 passed away Greg Kihna singer who has been defined as a cultural phenomenon capable of influencing the artistic landscape throughout the world.

Greg Kihn as a young man

At first the cause of the death of the man, but it seems that he passed away following a bad accident illness. He had been fighting against the Alzheimer’s diseasea condition that prevailed a few days ago.

Of course all his fans and colleagues remembered him with several posts on social media, underlining how his contribution will never be lost. Among his most famous songs we remember Jeopardya beautiful piece that reached the top of the charts and remained there for several weeks.

The artist’s biography

Credits: Oxygene 80

Greg Kihn was born in Baltimore on June 10, 1949 and had begun to show a great interest in the world of music when he was just a child. He later left Maryland to move to San Franciscothe place where he founded his first musical group.

Greg Kihn

The first success was The Breakup Songa really intense piece thanks to which this group became famous, so much so that they opened some concerts of artists such as Rolling Stones. Many people have considered and still consider Gregory a great artist. And that is why they learned with great sorrow the news of his death. We are certain, however, that his music and his memory will never cease to exist.