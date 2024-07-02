Six minors from Vilanova i la Geltrú have been injured, three of them seriously, when the bus they were travelling in fell down an embankment on a track in the Aragonese Pyrenees. The accident occurred this afternoon between the Pyrenean town of Eriste (Huesca) and the Ángel Orús mountain refuge. All the minors are out of danger.

The emergency services received the call at 3:50 p.m. after a call to report the accident. The minibus, which fell from a height of 15 metres, was carrying the driver and 20 people, 14 of them minors, all from Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona): they were participants in a summer camp of the musical group ZeBrass Marching Band. The Vilanova City Council explained on the social network X that except for the three people admitted, the rest are returning home.

Two of the seriously injured minors were taken by 112 helicopter to Barbastro Hospital to be treated for their injuries, another was taken to Zaragoza Hospital and the rest were evacuated to the same hospital by ambulance. Firefighters from the Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Service (SPEIS) of the Provincial Council of Huesca collaborated in the rescue work, having to rescue one of the passengers from the bodywork, and members of various units of the Civil Guard.