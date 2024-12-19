The Breaking of relations between Sevilla FC and Real Betis continues to make people talk and offer different interpretations among the city’s actors. This Thursday an authoritative voice came to the fore in Nervión like that of Joaquin Caparroswho is clear that Betis was wrong in denouncing the Sevilla youth players for carrying the flag with the Betis shield crossed out.

«Football things should stay on the field. There is no justification in this case for having lost one more derby. They reported an incident within 48 hours… once again, Betis is wrong and so is the Committee, which has opened a very dangerous melon, with some young kids who were there… thank goodness he wasn’t around the entire team’s flag, because if not, Sevilla might not have been able to play the match with Celta because they would all be sanctioned. I insist, I believe that things on the field should stay on the field and, once again, Betis has not been at the level of the institution,” the man from Utrera said on Radio Marca.

Caparrós, in any case, is sure that time will heal the wounds between the clubs: «I think this will happen over time, but that is a club issue. Seville is a different city, dual in everything except the Three Kings Parade. I insist that I believe they have made a mistake and that even their fans have told the president of Betis,” he said.

A Caparrós who also referred to Sunday’s clash at the Bernabéu, a scene that will witness the farewell of a legend like Jesús Navas. «Regardless of the titles, he has always had a great behavior. At the Sevillismo level and with his team he has achieved everything. It is something to be proud of him, but, above all, I emphasize his human quality. “It is a 100% reference,” he said.









Finally, the coach who gave Navas his debut 21 years ago, confessed about the palatial player that “he has lived glued to a ball. He is a very restless and nervous boy… the first to arrive and the last to leave. Without being very talkative, he has managed to be a leader by gaining credibility in the field,” Caparrós concluded.