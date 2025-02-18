Benfica or the PSG, except Milagro del Brest in Paris, will be the rival of Barça in the round of the Champions League. After winning in the first leg (0-1), the Portuguese appealed in Lisbon in Monaco in a crazy match with constant alternatives on the scoreboard. (3-3). He first scored Aktürkoglu, then Minamino and Ben Seshir traced for the Monegasco and Pavlidis, of penalty, seemed to seal the pass. But Ilenikhena’s goal forced the Lusos to another effort with the final Kökçü.

The ‘Águilas’, which in this match could not count on the Argentine Angel Di María, being low due to injury, had a first occasion in Leandro Barreiro’s boots. The Monaco, without the sanctioned al-Musrati, by expulsion, and Vanderson and Denis Zakaria, also had a dangerous approach before ten minutes, a chut of krépin diatta blocked trubin.

Benfica or the PSG, except Milagro del Brest in Paris, will be the rival of the Blaugrana

But it was Aktürkoğlu who opened the score in Da Luz for the Lisbon with a shot in the 22nd minute after a pass from the Greek Pavlidis. Embolo responded without luck to the local and Minamino, in the 32nd minute, he did succeeded with a powerful shot that sneaked through the first stick.

After a quite balanced first part, the Monaco entered the second half with one more march and soon had a prize. Ben Shegir scored the 1-2 that at that time sent the Qualifier to the extension.

In the absence of a quarter of an hour for the end, a kick from Kehrer to Aursnes in the area, reviewed by the VAR, led to Pavlidis’s penalty goal with a shot in the center. He celebrated the goal that set up to the eighth until five minutes later Ilenikhena, after winning a ball to Otamendi, returned to level the elimnatory with a shot in which the goalkeeper Trubin could do more. But Benfica did not let himself be amilan and, three minutes later, he managed to match the marker by the hand of Orkun Kökçü, signing the pass to the eighth of the Lisbon.

He also suffered in Munich El Bayern, who avoided the extension against Celtic with a goal from Davies in the addition (1-1). Kompany’s team came as a clear favorite although with a minimum advantage after 1-2 of the first leg.

Although Bayern had more ball possession – and had the first arrival with a header from Serge Gnabry in the 4th minute that blocked a defense – the clearest possibilities in the first half hour of play were from the Scottish team. Then Bayern settled a little and seemed to regain control when Harry Kane finished off the crossbar of Josip Stasinic from the right. It was Kane’s last action, which had come to the game for a blow to the twin and left the field for the second half to give way to Kingsley Come.

Read too

At the beginning of the second part, another occasion came for Bayern when a great Coman pass left Leon Goretzka only against Schmeichel, who stopped the shot with his chest. When the scares of the first part for Bayern seemed to have passed, Celtic managed to take advantage of a chain of mistakes of Bayern in the departure that began with an inaccurate passinic pass and ended with a Kühn goal.

What came to Celtic later was a defensive battle. Bayern had the ball and generated arrivals. Schmeichel, who had already shown his stop to Goretzka and with two good interventions against Kane in the first part, avoided the draw in 78 when he gave a strong auction of Joshua Kimmich to corner.

When everyone was waiting for the extension, Davies’s goal arrived. It all started with a center to the small area of ​​Olise that Goretzka nodded at close range. Schmeichel had a good reaction again but the rebound was won by Davies who pushed the ball to the net. The German giant saved a possible disaster on one night that was Aciaga for the Italians, eliminated Milan by the Feyenoord (1-1) and the Atalanta against the witches (1-3).

Check all the champions results.