“The Dda of Caltanissetta withdrew the decree of search at the home of Paolo Mondani and at the editorial office of the Report which took place this morning after the investigation last night”. Siegfried Ranucci wrote it on Facebook. “Report in the Mondani investigation denounced the presence of the leader of the national avant-garde, Stefano Delle Chiaie in the places of the Capaci massacre”, he concludes.

It was Ranucci himself who gave the news of the searches. “I am concerned by the fact that if one acquires computer media, PCs, telephones, there are sensitive elements as regards the sources – commented the Report presenter with Adnkronos – Then we are notoriously available to give all the support to the We have always done so. I believe that the same intent of the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office could have been exercised through collaboration. I know that my colleague Mondani had talked about it with the head of the Prosecutor’s Office. I am surprised by this act of search and acquisition of the material too. because it was signed on May 20, that is 3 days before the program was broadcast “.