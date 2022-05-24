According to a spokesperson for the Utrecht Security Region, a truck with a sea container drove in front on Wednesday at the beginning of the evening to deliver stuff to the supermarket. An envelope with aluminum phosphide, used to exterminate rats or insects, was found that had come inside. That shouldn’t have happened. “It’s exactly as I say it,” said the spokesman. “I think it’s a strange story myself.”

Aluminum phosphide can produce the highly toxic phosphine (PH3) in contact with water or moist air. It is used to exterminate insects or rats. Phosphine is also used for this. According to the VRU spokesperson, two people with complaints were treated and taken to hospital.

Measurements are currently being made in and outside the supermarket by the MOD. After that, it will be decided how the store and possibly the street outside should be cleaned, says the VRU. "Cleaning is done with water, that doesn't hurt."

