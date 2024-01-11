Genoa – The motor vessel is expected to dock in Genoa this evening at around 7pm Torcflying the Maltese flag, on which A 29-year-old Turkish seafarer has died.

According to what the commander declared to the authorities, when he reported the death during navigation, the cause of the tragedy was the explosion of a boiler or similar item inside the engine room.

The Genoa Prosecutor's Office has started investigations by entrusting the investigations to the Port Authority to shed light on the seafarer's death. The ship, which left Greece stopping in Catania, is carrying wax.