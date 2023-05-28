French director Justine Triet won this Saturday the Palme d’Or of the 76th Cannes Film Festival for “Anatomie d’une chute”, a judicial drama, becoming the third female director established in the history of the prestigious film competition.

The 44-year-old filmmaker thus succeeds Jane Campion, who won the award in 1993 with “The Piano Lesson”, and the French Julia Ducournau (“Titane” 2021).

On the one hand, it is a progression of cinema made by women, and at the same time, a new consecration for French cinema, which has already won awards at the past festivals in Venice (Grand Jury Prize) and Berlin (Golden Bear).

The Cannes jury awarded the Grand Prix, the second in importance, to a chilling portrait of the daily life of the commander of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, “The Zone of Interest”, by British director Jonathan Glazer.

The best director award went to Frenchman of Vietnamese origin Tran Anh Hung for “La passion de Dodin Bouffant,” a fable about a 19th-century chef couple.

The Jury Prize went to “Fallen Leaves” by Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki, an original romantic comedy.

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s suspenseful screenplay for Japanese film “Monster” also won an award.

The jury consecrated the 36-year-old Turkish girl Merve Dizdar as best actress for “About dry grasses”, set in Anatolia, and the Japanese Koji Yakusho as best actor for his role as a public toilet cleaner in the film “Perfect Days”, by German director Wim Wenders.

a suspicious death

“Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomy of a fall”) narrates over 2h30 the trial of a German writer (Sandra Hüller) after the suspicious death of her husband in their chalet in the French Alps.

There are no witnesses to the incident and the couple’s son is visually impaired. Justice must examine the circumstances of the event, a reconstruction of the couple’s crisis effectively dissected.

Triet has made four films, all of them portraits of women, oscillating between drama and comedy.

Glazer, for his part, focuses in the life of the Nazi commander Rudolf Hossand his family, in a comfortable house with a large garden next to Auschwitz.

There is not a single shot of violence in the film. Everything is indirect, suggested, but no less terrifying for that.

Awards to Latin American cinema

Cannes was for almost two weeks a privileged window to world cinema, with 21 films in competition for the Palme d’Or.

Ibero-American cinema was not in the official competition this time, with the exception of the Brazilian Karim Ainouz, who was presenting his first film in English, “Firebrand”, about the sixth and last wife of Henry VIII.

However, it was present in the parallel sections.

The Chilean film “Los colonos” by Felipe Gálvez (a stark chronicle of the indigenous massacres that accompanied the conquest of Tierra del Fuego) and the Brazilian “Levante” by Lillah Halla (which addresses the thorny issue of abortion) were recognized with the international critics award in their respective sections ( A Certain Regard and Critics’ Week, respectively).

Also recognized was the Brazilian “Crowra”, by João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora, awarded in the Un Certain Regard section for its choral cast that evokes the life of the Kraho people of the Brazilian Cerrado.

And the Spanish film “Creatura” by Elena Martín, an exploration of female sexuality without taboos, won the award for best European film in the Filmmakers’ Fortnight, another of the parallel sections.

The slow farewell of an entire generation

For this edition of Cannes, a whole generation of stars who are singing goodbye also paraded, such as Kean Loach (86 years old), Marco Bellocchio (83) or Martin Scorsese (80), who presented “Killers of the Flower Moon” out of competition “.

the american heartthrob Harrison Ford (80 years old) also presented what will probably be his last interpretation of Indiana Jones.

And the Spanish director Víctor Erice, also over 80 years old, created controversy by criticizing the fact that his praised film “Cerrar los ojos” was not admitted on time to some section in competition.

