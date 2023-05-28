The head of the Kyiv administration Popkov announced the most massive UAV attack on the capital

The head of the Kyiv city military administration, Sergei Popko, said that on the night of May 28, the city was subjected to the most massive drone attack since the start of hostilities. This is reported in Telegram-KGVA channel.

The head of the KGVA specified that the air raid in Kyiv lasted five hours. Air defense systems (air defense) worked in the city, as a result of falling debris, destruction is observed in different areas. Information about the victims is being specified.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the destruction of a warehouse in Kyiv after a series of explosions. According to him, explosions and a fire occurred in the Solomensky district of the capital. “Probably hit by UAV debris,” he admitted.

Earlier, the people of Kiev complained about the bomb shelters closed during an alarm. “Unfortunately, similar cases were recorded in almost all districts of the capital,” said the head of the KGVA.