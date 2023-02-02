The Acanned tuna is a versatile and economical food product which has become popular due to its easy availability and ability to cook quickly.

However, it has generated controversy over its impact on health due to its high sodium and mercury content.

Canned tuna is generally a rich source of protein and Omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins such as A, D and group Bas well as minerals such as selenium and iodine.

However, the sodium content can be higher compared to fresh tuna, depending on whether it is in water or oil.

In general, experts consider canned tuna to be healthy as long as it is not consumed in excess. It is important to limit the consumption of tuna due to its sodium and mercury content.

Pregnant and lactating women, as well as children, should avoid or limit canned tuna consumption and opt for low-mercury fish options.

We recommend you read:

By eating canned tuna in moderate amounts, it can offer several benefits, such as being a good source of affordable protein, being a food that doesn’t break down quickly, and being low in calories.