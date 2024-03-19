Since legalization two years ago, Thailand has experienced a dizzying cannabis boom. The side effects are so great that the government is now planning a U-turn.

In Asia, Thailand was the first country to legalize cannabis. But the kingdom is planning a 180-degree turnaround. The use of marijuana for recreational purposes is to be banned by the end of the year. The volte could lead to distortions. The cannabis boom that the country is experiencing since legalization in June 2022 is dizzying. Around 7,000 shops offering the drug have sprung up across the country. On Khao San Road, Bangkok's backpacker mile, dozens of shops and stalls specialize in selling cannabis. They use neon signs to advertise “ganja,” as cannabis is usually called in Thailand.

Till Fähnders Political correspondent for South and Southeast Asia and Australia.

An herbaceous aroma is now one of the characteristic smells of the Thai capital, like the fumes of the food stalls and the stench of the sewers. But there is strong resistance to the liberal approach to the drug. Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took office last year, has declared drug abuse a “major problem.” Products containing the active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) should only be used for medical purposes. “As far as the use of cannabis for recreational purposes is concerned, I don’t agree with it,” Srettha has stated. Taking cannabis “for fun” is wrong, says Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew.