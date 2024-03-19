For some years now, live action movies or series inspired by animated products have become common, we have already seen this more recently with decent quality programs such as One Piece and Avatar the last Airbender of the platform Netflix. And now recently it has been mentioned that a classic cartoon will have its return to the masses but moving to the big screen, we are talking about neither more nor less than Popeye the Sailor Man.

This project is currently in development as a big-budget film and has the screenwriter Michael Caleo (“Sexy Beast”, “The Family”, “The Sopranos”). In fact, it is the first revision of the character in this format since 1980 with the film starring Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall which was criticized upon its release, but has since gained cult status. In fact he premiered it Paramount Pictures with a budget of $20 million before grossing approximately $60 million worldwide, which has been profitable.

Among the initial details, it has only been confirmed that it will be produced by Chernin Entertainment and King Features. It still does not have a director, protagonists or other important positions. So it is a product that is currently in the bones and we will have to wait for more news in the future.

Here is a description of the franchise: