His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, met with His Excellency Ambassador Uemura Tsukasa, Japan's Special Envoy for Peace in the Middle East.

The meeting discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, current developments in the region, and the importance of working to establish security and stability to ensure peace in the region.

His Excellency affirmed the UAE’s position calling for a ceasefire and working to create conditions for a political solution that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, and the necessity of addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, protecting civilians, and ensuring the delivery of aid to ensure alleviating the suffering faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip, in addition to stressing We must not expand the scope of the war and return to sustainable political solutions that will avoid recurring crises in the region.

His Excellency pointed out the need to adhere to the recent UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan, stressing that prolonging the war will reflect negatively on the region and deepen the crises it is witnessing.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash reviewed the UAE’s pioneering humanitarian efforts in this file, including sending relief aid to the Gaza Strip, whether through land crossings, despite their difficulty, or via the sea corridor from Cyprus, and airdrops, in addition to implementing a number of initiatives, including the Emirati field hospital and desalination projects. Water and other initiatives.