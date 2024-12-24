Valencia is in an extreme situation and has decided dispense with the services of Rubén Baraja as coach of the first team after just a week ago the president, Lay Hoon, stated in a press conference that she had total confidence in ‘Pipo’.

The change of decision of the Valencia board has made Santi Cañizares explode. The former footballer spoke out this Tuesday on his social networks after Baraja’s dismissal with a strong message.

“In the radical change in Valencia’s decisions regarding the figure of the coach there must be a cat in the bag…”the former goalkeeper of the Che team begins by saying.

Cañizares, now an analyst at COPE and Movistar, does not believe “Corona proposing to pay Baraja, pay clause for a new one, and new contract until the 27th“, thus also referring to the need to incorporate another technician to solve the team’s serious problem.

Finally, the ex-footballer wished “may the hand that rocks the cradle know well what it is doing…”making it clear that Valencia’s immediate future does not look good at all.

Valencia’s decision to dismiss Rubén Baraja comes because “the dynamic of results during this season has required a decision that has been very difficult to makebut which aims to reverse the situation and achieve better results,” according to the club in its statement.