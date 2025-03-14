The date is approaching for another Spaniard to participate in the largest mixed martial arts league (MMA) on the planet, the UFC. He Valencian Dani Bárez Return to action at the UFC Apex of Las Vegas, for a new ‘Fight Night’ of the company. The event will be headed by Marvin Vettori and the Georgian Roman Dolidze. However, and despite the good names, the attention on this side of the puddle deviates to Bárez, which will be the Second Spanish in fighting in the UFC in 2025.

After falling into his debut within the company of Dana White in July 2023, Burjassot’s recovered in September 2024. Bárez would achieve his first victory against Víctor Altamirano, fulfilling a feat at the height of very few. Now you will have a hard challenge to be able to settle with a positive record. In addition, his opponent is considered with a lot of projection, so he could assume the perfect springboard for ascend as quickly as possible.

However, we will have to go with lead feet. André Lima comes with an undefeated streak of 10 fights, the last three in the UFC. In addition, all were in 2024, something that denotes its great activity, coming from its youth, because it is only 26 years old. Although youth is on its side, The experience is from Bárez. The Brazilian style is based on kickboxing, as well as Spanish. This could be an advantage, since it is Dani Bárez’s strong point. In addition, the show remains guaranteed With both athletes exchanging.

UFC Vegas fighting order

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze – Medium Weight

Chidi Njokuani vs Elizeu Zaleski – Welter Weight

Alexander Hernandez vs Kurt Holobaugh – Light Weight

Da’mon Blackshear vs Cody Gibson – Gallo Weight

Seung Woo Choi vs Kevin Vallejos – Weight pen

Diyar Nurgozhay vs Brendson Ribeiro – Semi -Sedmed Weight

Waldo Cortes -Acosta vs Ryan Spann – Heavyweight

Your Young You vs Aj Cunningham – Gallo Weight

Carlos Vera vs Josias Museasa – Gallo Weight

Stephanie Luciano vs Sam Hughes – Female straw weight

Dani Bárez vs André Lima – Flying Weight

Josiane Nunes vs Priscila Cachoeira – Women’s Gallo Weight

Yuneisy Duben vs Carli Judice – Female fly weight

What time does UFC Vegas start: Bárez vs Lima?

He sentences a month since Aleksandre Topuria made his debut at the UFC and we already have another Spanish representative ready to show the world the Spanish level in the MMA. The person in charge is Dani Bárez, who will seek His second victory in the company and establish yourself with positive record. In front there will be a hard rival, the undefeated André Lima. In addition, the event will be headed by a rematch that fans expect with desire, Marvin Vettori against Roman Dolidze. The Georgian will seek to redeem himself from that defeat, which many consider as unfair.









Thus, this UFC Fight Night of Las Vegas is scheduled to start a very favorable schedule for Spanish fans. It will begin at 9:00 p.m. (peninsular time) with the preliminaries. Dani Bárez’s fight is located here, being the Third night fight. It is estimated to take place Around 22.00 hours. Finally, the star billboard will begin at 00.00. The main lawsuit between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze will occur around 04.00 in the morning, always depending on the duration of the previous clashes.