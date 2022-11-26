Candlelight visits to family doctors’ offices to protest against the lack of attention to the category, not contemplated in any form of aid to meet the costs of high energy costs and inflation. “We will promote an initiative whereby, at certain times and for a few weeks, our studies will be lit by candles. A way to remember our requests to the institutions and also to explain the discomfort of professionals to patients”. This was announced to Adnkronos Salute by Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), underlining the difficulties of white coats and recalling how the problem was completely ignored in the Economic Maneuver.

For the budget law “we had asked to be considered on a par with companies or professional studios, therefore that we be given help with energy costs and raw materials that we pay for in our studios. And, with respect to other categories of professionals who adjust the tariffs to the costs incurred, ours – he explains – is a public service regulated by an agreement with the National Health Service”.

“At the moment – continues Scotti – in the presence of a non-renewal of the contract, blocked in 2018, our incomes are unchanged at 4 years ago but the costs are ‘up to date’. Yet the problem is completely ignored. We are ethical, social, of public utility that do not produce margins”, he concludes.